Top Ten

1Charleston
Harbor East
Never mind that a James Beard Award has eluded chef Cindy Wolf several times. We know her dishes are prize-winning. This is the place we recommend when people ask where to go for a celebration. But you really don’t need a special reason to indulge in dishes like the celebrated shrimp and grits or pan-seared Hudson Valley foie gras. Settle into the luxurious dining rooms and prepare to be treated like royalty by the stellar wait staff.
2La Cuchara
Woodberry
Even though the restored building is massive and the bar is huge, La Cuchara in the Meadow Mill complex has an engaging warmth that fits the captivating cuisine inspired by the Basque region of France and Spain. Chef-owner Ben Lefenfeld first woos diners with pintxos (little bar nibbles) with ingredients like charred octopus, anchovies or sardines. You’ll want to order several before you choose an entree like a whole branzino or succulent lamb shoulder seared on the restaurant’s giant wood-fired grill.
3Ouzo Bay
Harbor East
The gorgeous restaurant specializing in Greek cuisine overlooks Baltimore’s scenic waterfront, befitting its impeccable fish offerings. Start your meal with the delicious grilled seafood mezze sampler of langoustines, octopus, shrimp and calamari, and then move on to the main-course offerings, from a colossal lobster tail to Dover sole. But that’s not all the kitchen prepares. Land entrees include masterful dishes that feature sumptuous meats like a lamb shank or filet mignon.
4Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano
Little Italy
The longtime Italian restaurant is where celebrities, sports personalities and special-occasion celebrants head for a stellar meal from chef-owner Sergio Vitale. Diners can look forward to elegant surroundings and servers in tuxedos in a comfortable, non-stuffy atmosphere. You won’t go wrong indulging in the orecchiette and broccoli rabe, followed by the outstanding osso buco, starring a four-hour, slow-braised veal shank. Actually, you won’t go wrong with any of Aldo’s dishes.
5Rec Pier Chop House
Fells Point
The buzz about Baltimore’s newest hotel, the luxurious Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, reached full throttle in March when it opened Rec Pier Chop House under the direction of James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini. In the exquisite dining room at the Italian chophouse, our first dinner was stellar, except for a misguided crab cake drowning in sauce, with dishes like Kobe beef tartare, a boneless rib-eye steak and rockfish cacciatore.
6Milton Inn
Sparks
The restaurant, located in a historic manse in northern Baltimore County, celebrated a couple of milestones this year — its 70th anniversary and 20 years in the kitchen for chef-owner Brian Boston. It also went through a recent makeover, sprucing up the dining rooms with new paint, drapes and artwork. The infusion of new energy continues to make this resilient stalwart one of the most romantic restaurants in town with a forward-thinking contemporary American menu.
7Cinghiale
Harbor East
After 10 years, the sophisticated Italian restaurant, which means “wild boar” in Italian, hasn’t lost its verve. In fact, it’s grown nicely into its multifaceted concept: enoteca (wine bar), osteria (formal dining) and bar (a stunning marble slab from Rome). On a recent visit, the staff didn’t miss a beat, treating each diner with respect and friendliness. The four-course prix-fixe dinner is a good way to get to know the kitchen’s excellent preparations. And the Tuesday night cellar raid in the enoteca — all bottles are half price — allows you to explore an incredible array of Italian wines.
8Alma Cocina Latina
Canton
Even if you didn’t know that Alma means “soul” in Spanish, you would find the Venezuelan cuisine at the restaurant soulful. This is the place that introduced most Baltimoreans to arepas, the crunchy cornmeal patties stuffed with a variety of fillings, like seductive shredded beef and caramelized sweet plantains. But there are other offerings at this appealing spot with its jungle of greenery — from a luscious Cubanito sandwich to enticing sous-vide shrimp wrapped in a boneless chicken thigh.
9Puerto 511
Inner Harbor/Downtown
From the outside, this Peruvian restaurant looks a bit rundown. But it will win you over when you walk through the door into a darling room, which seats about 18. (Reservations are recommended.) We had one of our best meals of the year here with dishes like a wonderful arroz con mariscos (Peruvian paella) and a must-order huancaina spaghetti, a creamy concoction with rib-eye, shrimp and mushrooms. The service is sweet, and chef-owner Jose Victorio Alarcon often delivers the food himself.
10The Prime Rib
Midtown-Belvedere
The upscale steakhouse provides a chichi setting for a sumptuous slab of beef, a jumbo shrimp cocktail, an impeccable cocktail and a peek into another dining era. The pianist, leopard carpet and museum-like artwork never get old. It’s reassuring to know that there are still places where you can order a plate-size cut of prime rib or a 2-pound Maine lobster stuffed with crab imperial without being frowned upon.
1Charleston
Harbor East
2La Cuchara
Woodberry
3Ouzo Bay
Harbor East
4Aldo's Ristorante Italiano
Little Italy
5Rec Pier Chop House
Fells Point
6The Milton Inn
Sparks
7Cinghiale
Harbor East
8Alma Cocina Latina
Harbor East
9Puerto 511
Inner Harbor/ Downtown
10The Prime Rib
Midtown-Belvedere
11Wit & Wisdom
Harbor East
12Thames Street Oyster House
Fells Point
13Azumi
Harbor East
14Gunther & Co.
Brewers Hill
15Points South Latin Kitchen
Fells Point
16Clavel
Remington
17Cask & Grain Kitchen
Canton
18The Turn House
Columbia
19The Elephant
Mount Vernon
20Woodberry Kitchen
Woodberry
21Magdalena
Midtown-Belvedere
22Modern Cook Shop
Fells Point
23Gnocco
Highlandtown
24Bar Vasquez
Harbor East
25Linwoods
Owings Mills
26Loch Bar
Harbor East
27Ananda
Fulton
28B&O American Brasserie
Inner Harbor
29Cosima
Hampden/ Woodberry
30The Helmand
Mount Vernon
31The Brewers Art
Mount Vernon
32Citron
Pikesville
33The Food Market
Hampden
34Blue Hill Tavern
Canton
35Aggio
Inner Harbor
36Cunningham's
Towson
37City Cafe
Mount Vernon
38Fork & Wrench
Canton
39The Oregon Grille
Hunt Valley
40Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant
Ellicott City
41The Black Olive
Fells Point
42Victoria Gastro Pub
Columbia
43Parts & Labor
Remington
44Peter's Inn
Fells Point
45Sotto Sopra Restaurant
Downtown
46Tio Pepe Restaurante
Mount Vernon
47Gertrude's at the BMA
Charles Village
48Royal Taj
Columbia
49Encantada
Federal Hill
50Alchemy Elements
Bel Air

