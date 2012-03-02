After 10 years, the sophisticated Italian restaurant, which means “wild boar” in Italian, hasn’t lost its verve. In fact, it’s grown nicely into its multifaceted concept: enoteca (wine bar), osteria (formal dining) and bar (a stunning marble slab from Rome). On a recent visit, the staff didn’t miss a beat, treating each diner with respect and friendliness. The four-course prix-fixe dinner is a good way to get to know the kitchen’s excellent preparations. And the Tuesday night cellar raid in the enoteca — all bottles are half price — allows you to explore an incredible array of Italian wines.