Hull Street Blues Cafe Locust Point

You really have to be a local to know about Hull Street Blues Cafe, just off the beaten path to Fort McHenry. The Sunday brunch buffet ($18.95) features specialty pancakes (from sweet potato to banana rum) and french toast (the Irish cream is a must) that’s served tableside. Also among the buffet options: house-made desserts, buttermilk biscuits with tomato gravy or cream chipped beef, grilled pork loin and prime rib. With rotating items such as oyster pot pie, you’ll always be surprised by the variety. Bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas are $12 extra.