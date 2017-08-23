Annapolis/Inner Harbor/Roland Park
Southern-influenced cuisine with heavy doses of Maryland flare dominates this local chain, which consistently earns top honors for its breakfast fare. “Shirley's Affair With Oscar” — Angus filet with asparagus, jumbo lump crab meat and Hollandaise atop fried green tomatoes — has been featured in the Food Network magazine. And the Southern slammer sandwich (fried green tomato, Applewood-smoked bacon, mashed avocado, cheddar cheese and a fried egg on pumpernickel) was named best breakfast sandwich in America by Restaurant Hospitality magazine. Try one of the breakfast cocktails for a complete experience.